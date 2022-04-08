WATCH: Oskido playfully welcomes Black Coffee home after his Grammy win

Music pioneer and radio jock Oskido had a little fun with industry brother, DJ Black Coffee, on his arrival back home to SA after his prestigious Grammy win. In a short social media video posted by the “I Believe” hitmaker, he is seen fitting on Black Coffee’s jacket from the suit he wore to the Grammy’s calling it “the Grammy’s jacket”.

Story continues below Advertisment

Together with the video he posted the caption: “This was the suit 😂😂!! Playful but precious moments, money can’t buy. “What an incredible feeling to be on hand to welcome my bhuda @realblackcoffee back home 💯: #grammys #Grammywinner2022”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by oskidoibelieve (@oskidoibelieve) Black Coffee made history when he won his first-ever Grammy Award, earned in the Best dance/Electronic Music Album category, with his 2021 album, “Subconsciously”.

The win marks the first time a South African producer has won or been nominated in this category. Comments came flooding in from industry stalwarts who said they loved the “brotherhood” in the South African House music scene. Awarding winning radio personality, Bridget Masinga who is also a Miss South Africa runner-up for 2002, a popular TV actor, producer, radio host and social media personality commented: “The SA House scenes of this era has always been such a brotherhood.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Congratulations 🎉 @realblackcoffee you’ve certainly made the OGs proud… I’m sure it was a great time in that lounge 🎉🎉🌺". While Mr Music, real name, Lungisani Mthethwa said: “😃😃my morning has been made... the grootmans supporting each other. I love this!”. And fan Thulani Selektaa said: “You (Osikido) and @djchristossa played a big part in opening the doors for Mashimane @realblackcoffee. That is why I always appreciate your consistent humbleness, support and giving unknown great talents, platforms, they deserve.

Story continues below Advertisment