WATCH: Pearl Thusi’s getting better at pole dancing

It’s been less than a month since actress and presenter, Pearl Thusi took up pole dancing and by the looks of it, she is getting pretty good at it. Thusi took her second lesson recently with “Gravity Goddess Pole Studio“ and posted the video on her social media platforms for her fans and followers to see. The video got tongues wagging and in less than an hour it was viewed more than 25k times with hundreds of comments. She captioned the video: “Getting a little better ... 2nd [email protected]”. In the video, Thusi follows her instructor and the two do a routine dance sequence. The both looked like they were having a lot of fun.

Following the video, Thusi’s fans refused to believe that it was just her second lesson, because she looks like a natural when sliding up and down the pole.

Simamkeledlakavu said: Looking good 🔥. Please incorporate your new skills in season 2 of #QueenSono. I can imagine a scene of you undercover as a dancer with your spy gear.

Djladydu said: “Yewena pearl this can't be your second Class 🙆🏿🙆🏿🙆🏿🙆🏿🙆🏿🙆🏿 yeses 🔥🔥🔥”.

A-list celebrities like actress, Thembi Seete and Gail Mabalane and singer, Moonchild Sanelly also commented on Thusi’s video.

The “Behind The Story” presenter started her pole dancing lessons in September. Her first video got her fans wind up while other’s worried that it may attract problematic men.