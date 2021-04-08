WATCH: Prince Kaybee and Candice Modiselle discuss what keeps their A-game strong

Award-winning music DJ Prince Kaybee and actress Candice Modiselle opened up to their fans and shared advice on how to stay on your A-game in the entertainment industry.

Talking about what helps him stay on top of his game as a producer and musician in an IGTV chat with Candice, Kaybee said he understood at an early stage that one of the best ways to stay sharp was to never forget who you are even when you start becoming a big deal.

“It's funny because a lot of times when you are in a space where you are successful, you tend to outgrow all the things that made you who you are," Kaybee explained, before adding that it's easy to get lost in the fame and fortune that comes with recognition.

“When you're an artist and you get a big song, you don't celebrate first, you ask yourself what's next and you head back to studio.

“We are not supposed to see you in the club all the time or in the streets all the time just because you have a big song.