WATCH: Prince Kaybee reveals why he does not respect Black Coffee

Prince Kaybee has finally lifted the lid on the reasons for his “lack of respect” towards fellow DJ Black Coffee. The two have been known to have heated exchanges on social media in the past and from that it has been safe to deduce that they are not friends. However, the reason for their beef has always been questioned by fans. Now in a video interview with Everything SA Music, Prince Kaybee has got real about his feelings towards Black Coffee. “I've got this thing about me ... apparently it's being arrogant. I really need you to earn my respect from a very personal point.

“Respect and recognition are two different things. I can recognise you as the world's number one DJ, but you can't force me to respect you,” Kaybee said.

The “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker added that for him, respect was a deeply personal thing which he didn't just give out.

He said that while not taking anything away from how successful or talented Black Coffee is, he felt Black Coffee hadn't done anything to earn his respect.

“There is no reason for me to see him as a god – others do, but I also don’t think that Black Coffee has got a dope catalogue, from a creative perspective, as a producer and musician, I don’t think he has a great catalogue,” said Kaybee.

Social media users were left shocked last year when Prince Kaybee and Black Coffee had a go at each other in a war of words on Twitter. It all started when Kaybee posted a cryptic tweet about “local celebrities”.

At the time, the “Charlotte” hitmaker tweeted: “The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, 'the urge to sound wise'.

“You watch a few YouTube videos, you wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker.”

Tweeps quickly speculated that Kaybee’s tweet was a sub towards Euphonik, because just a few hours earlier Kaybee had a spicy exchange with Euphonik over sharing industry advice with upcoming artists.

Black Coffee got involved and asked Kaybee if he thought he was a celebrity. Kaybee responded to Coffee's tweet, saying he didn't care much about labels, particularly from the industry, because he knows he's an artist and creator.

“I see myself more as a servant of the people,” Kaybee posted.

“If people wish to call me a celebrity or celebrate me it’s a blessing.

“I’m an artist and creator first. I don’t care much about the definitions of the industry because I know who and what I am.”