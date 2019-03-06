KO. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper KO has weighed in on the Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo saga in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday. Since the video surfaced online of Mampintsha physically assaulting Babes on Monday, many local celebs have come in support of the young gqom star.

The "Caracara" rapper voiced his opinion on the incident, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen I don't usually do this but I feel compiled to share my opinion with regards to Babes and Mampintsha.

"I personally as KO stand fully behind the stance against women abuse and domestic violence. Let this be a mechanism against this conundrum in our society for the voiceless women who are enduring such pain on a daily basis. I truly hope Mampintsha learns from this and he takes the necessary steps that he can move forward and become a better man in the future."

He continued: "And Babes hats off to you for showing us your strength in your plight. Go out there and become a voice for fellow young black people who might be going through the same."

Watch the video below:

Other celebs that showed support include DJ Zinhle, Boity and Minnie Dlamini, to name a few. While Somizi and Busiswa publicly stated that they would be pulling out of upcoming West Ink produced shows.