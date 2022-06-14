WATCH: #RHODurban’s Mabusi opens up about her friendships with Nonku and LaConco

“The Real Housewives of Durban” (RHOD) supporting cast member Busisiwe “Mabusi” Seme recently sat down for an interview with Lungelo KM on YouTube, where she got candid about her journey on the show and her friendships with cast members. Mabusi has become a household name in Mzansi entertainment, thanks to her appearance on #RHODurban, she has become quite the focus in the entertainment industry.

During her interview she clarified how things are between her and her co-star Nonku Williams, who viewers were introduced to as her friend during the first season. Nonku and Mabusi may have started out as "friends" but as the season unfolded viewers ended up witnessing that there was no friendship between the women. Nonku denied being friends with Mabusi. Mabusi explained to Lungelo that she and Nonku were not friends and nor was she trying to be her friend.

"I've always been open to a friendship with Nonku. It's unfortunate it turned out the way it did," she said. While their friendship may have not blossomed, the two seem to have a much better understanding of each other, as there are no forced vibes. "I don't think my friendship with Nonku has grown much, but I feel that it’s much better than what it was in the first season because I’m not her friend anymore, and I’m not trying to be her friend," shared Mabusi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lungelo KM (@lungelokm) She may not be Nonku’s friend, but Mabusi did develop a friendship with housewife Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco. The two have even been spotted showing each other love outside of filming, suggesting that the friendship is not just for the cameras. Mabusi said that “LaConco” had accepted her for who she was: “I accept her as much as she accepted me”. LaConco’s relationship status was a hot topic on season two. She was previously engaged to former president Jacob Zuma and they share a son together.

However, in the past season it was evident that she has a new man in her life, “Petal”, and her cast members wanted all the details, but she was cagey creating some drama among them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mabusi Seme🇿🇦 (@mabusilicious) Mabusi on other hand has no issue with LaConco sharing selected information on the show. "Relationships don’t make you, don’t define you, so I don’t know why it matters or has to do with anything. It’s her life, and she opens up when she’s comfortable,“ she told Lungelo.

