WATCH: Riky Rick and Mpura’s brothers emotional speeches at late star’s funeral

It was an emotional send-off for a man who touched the lives of many with his music. Family and friends gathered this week to say their final goodbyes to musician Mongezi “Mpura” Stuurman.

Mpura died in a car accident that claimed six lives including that of fellow musician Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD. The amapiano star’s funeral took place in the Protea South Hall in Soweto, Joburg. Those who remembered the 26-year-old were his siblings and other musicians like Riky Rick and Lady Du.

Mpura’s siblings Kagiso, Lesego and Smanga Stuurman took to the stand to speak lovingly about their brother who guided them over the years. Kagiso said he will miss the small everyday moments with his brother, like calling him to say good morning. “It’s so hard to accept what’s going on now because he has done so many things for us, for me. I didn’t realise he was trying to teach me you should chase what you love.

“He was supportive, coming to my football matches. Manje akasekho. “He gave us love, to the whole family. That was my brother. “I will always love you and keep you inside my heart and mind,” he said.

This hurts so bad. I'm so heartbroken. 😭😭💔💔😔 #MpuraFuneral pic.twitter.com/VD1uEgaydm — Bando The Pandemic. 💫💙 (@ThabangBando) August 17, 2021 Hip hop heavyweight Riky Rick, who was a close friend of Mpura’s reflected on the loss in the entertainment industry and highlighted his most profound personal moments with the amapiano star. “Just like the rest of you, I am sad. I am not a stranger to moments like these. “He would have lived an extremely lucky life or an extremely lonely life.

“If you haven’t experienced the tragedy of loss, the pain of losing a brother, a sister, a friend or a child, common sense tells us the more we experience a situation the more we will prepared the next time.” “But death doesn’t really have common sense. “We fight with God for the answers because we are losing every time.