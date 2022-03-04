WATCH: Riky Rick celebrated at memorial service

Held at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium, local music pioneer Riky Rick is being celebrated by fans and fellow artists at his memorial service on today. The “Boss Zonke” rapper was laid to rest on Tuesday, after the news of his death sent shock waves through the nation last week.

His family confirmed his passing and said: “The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. “Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.” Watch the memorial service here:

Iframes not supported The touching funeral saw tributes from his parents, family members, friends and wife, Bianca Naidoo.

At the service Riky’s wife, Bianca, gave the final tribute and said: “Today, I'm here to pay tribute to my partner, my soul mate, my babsy. “When I think about our nine years together, here are some of the things I’m most grateful for. “Our journey as parents started at the beginning of our relationship. He was an amazing father to Jordan.

“They had the most incredible bond from day one. She brought softness to his life. And his to hers. Riky and I were then blessed with our beautiful son, Maik. “Our children taught Riky and I the importance of family values. “He loved teaching them new things. He wanted them to always be open to new experiences. He always wanted them to stretch their thinking.”

She said: “As a partner, he always encouraged me to come out of my shell and allow myself to step into the light and conquer. “He wanted me to shine. He often said that I was saving his life without realising that he, too, was saving mine. “My king, my heart, my forever love. Thank you for giving us all that you ever had to give in this lifetime. Thank you for choosing me, teaching me and for believing in us. I will forever be grateful for the gift of you.“