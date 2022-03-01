WATCH: Riky Rick remembered at funeral

Local rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, is being laid to rest at a private funeral in Johannesburg. Mzansi was left in a state of shock when the news broke of the “Sondela“ rapper’s death.

Confirming his death, the “Amantombazane“ himaker’s family shared a statement that said: “The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. “Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.

“Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry. “His love for family, friends and community is well known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered. “He leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

“The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving. The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and they ask that you please keep them in your prayers. “The family are also deeply thankful for and appreciates the countless messages of love and support received, These are felt deeply. Watch the funeral below:

Following the news of Riky’s death, celebrities such as Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai, who are evidently devastated, posted videos and pictures in memory of the “Nafukwa” rapper. Somizi posted a video of Riky and him hugging and having a conversation in a crowded place while the voice-over in the video was of Riky uttering some profound words. Pearl Thusi shared a variety of pictures and a music video and in part of the lengthy caption, she wrote: “You definitely will never be forgotten and if there is another or more life beyond where we are now - I hope to meet you again. Rest in Power, Boss Zonke.