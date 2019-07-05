Robert Marawa. Picture: Instagram.

In the words of Bonang Matheba aka Queen B, Robert Marawa is “giving the people what they want”.



The former SuperSport host is finally launching his online channel following his controversial exit from the channel in May.





Taking to social media on Thursday, the seasoned sportscaster shared the exciting news with his fans that he has officially launched his own YouTube channel titled ‘Marawa TV'.





“You asked for it… Now it is here… At your command,” he wrote.





Check out Marawa's first interview with Senegalese retired football legend El-Hadji Diouf, as the duo share their thoughts on the Africa Cup of Nations.





In less than 24 hours, the channel has over 7,8 thousand subscribers.













Industry friends and fans took to different social media platforms to congratulate Marawa on the milestone, marking the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the sportscaster.





"@robert_marawa - 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Congratulations my friend! Way to go!👊🏾 Onwards and upwards!🙌🏾❤️," commented actress and television presenter Connie Ferguson.





"Wow. This is HISTORY we should all be proud to be a part of. Congratulations Mr. @robert_marawa," wrote TV presenter and singer Katlego Maboe.





"We are so proud of you . blessings on blessings. BLACK CHILD ITS POSSIBLE !!!," added former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane.





"This is everything! Congrats 👑," commented Marawa' sister model and radio presenter Vanessa Marawa.











