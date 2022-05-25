WATCH: Rosa Onious shares last moments with partner Jamie Bartlett

Jamie Bartlett’s girlfriend Rosa Onious has shared their last moments at popular hangout spot, 012 Lifestyle, in Brooklyn, Pretoria, where the couple were seen living their best lives, just hours before the actor’s untimely death. The award-winning South African theatre legend passed away on Monday, May 23.

Taking to Instagram, before the news of Bartlett’s passing broke, Onious shared a video showcasing Bartlett’s dance moves in the background, while friends and guests were seen popping champagne and dancing the night away. She captioned the post: “Thank you for making my night extra special as always.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa Onious (@rosa_lixious) Shocked and heartbroken, “Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo, who was among those who were partying with Bartlett on Sunday, also shared a touching tribute to his pal.

“And just like that....last night wud be the last night together literally...... I even made fun of u for greeting each and every person @012_lifestyle_brooklyn including the kitchen staff....yo spirit knew.....farewell my Jamie.....💔💔💔💔💔,” wrote Mhlongo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) He later shared a video of Bartlett taking pictures with fans, and he wrote: “You lived as if you knew you had less than 12 hours on this earth.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news of Bartlett’s passing broke on Monday.

Sharing a picture of him and Bartlett, actor and producer Zola Hashati expressed his shock at Bartlett's passing, writing: “It's exactly a month since you pulled through at my pozie and hung with the family. “... This ish hurts. I am numb. Rest in eternal Power @realjamiebartlett #RIPJamieBartlett The Fuck 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) Mduduzi Mabaso ka Mdakane, who played Suffocate in “Rhythm City”, took to Instagram and shared a moving tribute to the veteran actor.

“Eish!!! JB he was our Stephano Dimera wase SA, this was his Farewell and we were all sad on that day but at least we knew that we were still going to see him, but now he is gone we will never see him again my heart is broken 💔💔💔💔💔” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mduduzi Mabaso ka Mdakane🌍 (@mdukhekhe) According to YOU, the couple met in Melville over a decade ago, but connected again only in November 2019. In his last post, Bartlett shared snaps of him and Onious on a date night, simply captioning the post: “Life is better with my everyday day crush by my side.”