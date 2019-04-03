Nigel Pierce interviews himself. Picture: Screengrab/Facebook

Nigel Pierce is back on the air. Well, kind of. The sacked Radio Good Hope FM DJ has announced he’ll be launching his own podcast, called the Nigel Pierce Show.

The former Afternoon Drive show presenter was dismissed for bringing the station into disrepute, after disclosing his contract not being renewed on social media.

Despite claims that he had received plenty of radio job offers following his abrupt exit, this week announced the launch his upcoming show.

Taking to social media, Nigel shared a video of 5-minute clip, in which he interviews himself and tells fans they will see Nigel like they’ve never seen him before - honest, unrestricted, and even naked.

"I'm allergic to boring. So this is going to be uncensored, unfiltered and free from the tyranny of mainstream and corporate radio," he says.

Nigel explained that he’ll tackle topics like "politics, business, economics and community issues" on air.

Adding that there’ll be lots of "frivolity" and he wants to get "wild" on air.

"If people want it, if there’s a huge demand for it, I will maybe consider whipping (my penis) out on air for 3 seconds," he adds.

Nigel did not put a date on the launch of his podcast.

Daily Voice