WATCH: Samthing Soweto shows off his talent following Jub Jub shade

TV presenter and musician Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye certainly gave Mzansi a lot to chew on from his explosive “Podcast and Chill” episode. It has been a few days since the controversial interview aired. The interview was nothing short of hot tea.

Jub Jub also ruffled feathers with the comments he made on the podcast regarding Amanda du-Pont and Kelly Khumalo. He also spoke his truth about award-winning vocalist Samthing Soweto snubbing his request to feature on the remix of Ndikhokhele remix. Jub Jub was clearly touched that the “Akulaleki” singer turned him down, while speaking on the creation of the remix, he made his feelings known.

Well, Samthing Soweto isnt bothered much by Jub Jub’s remarks and is going to continue singing the national hymn that nobody owns. The “Lotto” hitmaker shared a video of himself singing the famous song on his Twitter account. Fans and individuals in the industry in the comments praised the singer’s talent. Even award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest chimed in and reminded Samthing that his voice is “magical”.

The two have collaborated on music, so Cassper knows what he is talking about. You voice is magical my dawg. Kore ha kitsi gore ke re eng. Modimo o go file. https://t.co/Orh0wSlWEz — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 7, 2021 The ‘Uyalola 9/9’ presenter was so hacked by Samthing Soweto’s decision that he made shady remarks about the way he sings. Jub Jub during the interview recalled how he called the individuals he wanted to work with on the song and immediately they were interested in working on the project.

Gospel legends Rebecca Malope and Benjamin Dube said “yes” without hesitation. However, when it came to the SAMA 'Highest Airplay Song of the Year' award winning artist, it was not the case. “Then I phoned these superstars that sing like Harlots (iyifebe),” said Jub Jub.

Jub Jub explained that his team first reached out to Samthing Soweto via DM but got no response. They then called him but got no response. “The phone kept ringing. Then we get a text, no we are not interested,” said Jub Jub. "Then the likes of Samthing Soweto arrive that sing like Prince, and do the things they do that's, f**ked up. It's a bad attitude and I don't care. Him, his manager, if they got a problem they must come to me.