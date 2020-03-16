WATCH: Sbahle Mpisane surprises her mother by walking without crutches





In the scene, Sbahle says: "Today I am at moms office and I'm here to surprise her...she is not ready."





She continues by telling her mother, Shawn Mkhize, that two weeks after she had an operation, she decided to go to the gym. "I started walking with two crutches and now I can walk with one crutch and then I kept practicing to obviously get myself to start maneuvering again being comfortable".





The former fitness star then goes on to tell her mother that she tried her first squat and put full pressure on her foot.

