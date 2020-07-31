WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize flaunts R132K SMEG fridge in TikTok video
Reality TV star and Durban based businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize (aka Mam'Mkhize), who normally shows off the latest fashion trends on social media accounts, took to TikTok to showcase her latest gadget and it got tongues wagging.
On the back of local celebs and social media influencers, including the likes of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Sarah Langa and DJ Maphorisa, grabbing headlines for their expensive taste in kitchen brands, especially SMEG, Mam'Mkhize joined the bandwagon.
While the stars have been showing off their expensive kettles, coffee machines and toasters, Mam'Mkhize, took the SMEG challenge to a whole new level.
The star is seen in a TikTok video grabbing water from a SMEG 500 designer retro cooler.
This comes as no surprise as the “Kwa Mam'Mkhize” star is known for her posh lifestyle, from private jets to luxury cars, to mansions and expensive fashion brands and all things glitz and glam.
Watch the video below as Mam'Mkhize struts pass the fridge in a blue coat dress and matching high knee boots.
@kwa_mammkhize
Good Evening Hustlers ... akiri I'm launching my website tonight , are you all ready. ##mypride ##safeonline ##amaiphone ##tiktok101 ##spiritsup ##yougottab♬ original sound - kwa_mammkhize
Fans and followers seem impressed with the mini cooler bar, below are some of their reactions:
“That fridge is 👌👌👌, “ commented Shaz Chidon.
“Wow your fridge 🙌🙌🙌,” responded Thulile Mazondi.
“Demmmm daai fridge its litt❤️”, added Donald Molokomme.
The designer cooler or mini bar fridge costs anything between R132 000 to R175 000.
The fridge is a collaboration of the two Italian brands SMEG and Fiat. The designer fridge or mini bar was launched in 2013.
The collaboration stems from the interest that Fiat has always for the world of design, not only applied to the automotive industry but also in other "fields".