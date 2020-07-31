WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize flaunts R132K SMEG fridge in TikTok video

Reality TV star and Durban based businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize (aka Mam'Mkhize), who normally shows off the latest fashion trends on social media accounts, took to TikTok to showcase her latest gadget and it got tongues wagging.

On the back of local celebs and social media influencers, including the likes of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Sarah Langa and DJ Maphorisa, grabbing headlines for their expensive taste in kitchen brands, especially SMEG, Mam'Mkhize joined the bandwagon.

While the stars have been showing off their expensive kettles, coffee machines and toasters, Mam'Mkhize, took the SMEG challenge to a whole new level.

The star is seen in a TikTok video grabbing water from a SMEG 500 designer retro cooler.

This comes as no surprise as the “Kwa Mam'Mkhize” star is known for her posh lifestyle, from private jets to luxury cars, to mansions and expensive fashion brands and all things glitz and glam.