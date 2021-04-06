WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize releases video in celebration of her birthday

“Kwa Mam'Mkhize” reality star and businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, April 6 and from the looks of it, her celebrations are just as glamorous as her Durban home, clothes and life in general. Last year, due to the national lockdown, she was unable to fully enjoy her special day, however, this year, the reality star made sure she covered up for it by making a beautiful video celebrating herself which she posted on her social media to share with her fans. In the caption, she wrote: “My Birthday 💙💙 No caption needed, the message in the video says it all. Today it’s about me but I still love you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to me! 🎊🎉🍾🥂🍾#myworldmyrules #kwamamkhize”. The video was shot on a beach in Cape Town and features the “mother of the nation” in graceful outfits with a white horse, against the backdrop of the ocean, its horizon and mountains. Mkhize reflects on her life as she narrates her story in the voice over.

“Good morning everyone. On this special day, I celebrate the efforts and hard work that it took to get me this far.

“I could not think of a more perfect place than the sea to come an reflect on my life,” she said.

She continued: “God has blessed me with another year to live, laugh and love for which I am entirely grateful.

“Just like the horizon on the sea is never ending, I pray that the year ahead is never ending with possibilities for growth, prosperity and success, but this time around, I’ll be celebrating me,” said Mkhize.

The video garnered more than 122 000 views in just a few hours. And fans commented on her video and sent their birthday wishes.

Music artist Brenda Mtambo said: “Ohhh sisi , I have never met you but you have beautiful spirit and I pray this year fills you up with everything that you desire ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂🎂.”

Social media personality Lasizwe said: “ WOW!!! THIS IS JUST WOW😍! You are the QUEEN you think you are!! ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Queen Mkhize!”

Tha Simelane said: “This is too beautiful Mngani Wami ❤️❤️❤️.”