WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize rides a camel to her Thanksgiving bash

For regular folks, hosting a party means inviting friends over and having a few drinks, but for celebrities, parties are opportunities to show off their deep pockets, leaving fans gushing over their wealth. Durban based-businesswoman, socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize recently hosted an African royalty-themed thanksgiving event in Sandton, which coincided with her recent birthday.

Donning a Zulu-inspired outfit, Mam'Mkhize arrived at the venue riding a camel on the red carpet as Zulu dancers performed alongside her. The star made five costume changes throughout the event, including into a design by Mzansi’s own Francois Vedemme. Bathong MamKhize came in a whole camel for her Thanksgiving party👀 yi film pic.twitter.com/eu9CYLxcu5 — Marshmallow (@Ayakha_H) April 10, 2022 Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “To know where you are going, you must first know where you come from.

“My thanksgiving ceremony was a celebration to God and my ancestors…oKhabazela ba ka Mavovo. To everyone that made the time to celebrate with me, I thank you 🙏🏽🙏🏽” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) The event was attended by some of Mzansi’s elite, including social media influencer and entrepreneur Kefilwe Mabote, businessman cum politician Kenny Kunene, actress and “Idols SA” judge Thembi Seete, and actress Tarina Patel and her husband, Iqbal Sharma. The lavish party comes as no surprise, as Mam'Mkhize is known for her opulent lifestyle of luxury cars, posh mansions and designer labels.

In February, the Royal AM football club owner and her son, Andile Mpisane, were seen rubbing shoulders and partying with the likes of rapper Rick Ross in New York. Mpisane jr was an opening act at the Legendz of the Streetz tour on February 19, where he shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and Nelly, in Missouri. Mpisane jr also appeared on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

