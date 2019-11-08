WATCH: Sho Madjozi reveals what it was like when she met John Cena









"I didn’t see him come in so when people were screaming I’m like yoh I’m killing it," said Sho Madjozi talking about the moment she met John Cena. Picture: Twitter "I didn’t see him come in so when people were screaming I’m like yoh I’m killing it." This was what Sho Madjozi had to say after the performer finally got to meet former wrestler, John Cena - who she penned her latest hit song about. The surprise was orchestrated by the "The Kelly Clarkson Show" who had invited the "Huku" rapper on to perform, and to about her music. Sho Madjozi whose "John Cena" video on Colors Studios went viral this year, has been viewed more than 5 million times, with dance groups from as far as Colombia have been creating dance routines to the song. The "Idhom" rapper's reaction has warmed the heart of many on social media.

Thank you @KellyClarksonTV 💕 I was so excited you called me to perform but this?? Oh my gosh 😭 pic.twitter.com/yvohI606jw — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) November 8, 2019

John Cena himself weighed in on the moment and remarked how amazing it was to finally met her.

"Thank you Kelly Clarkson for an amazing moment and what an honor to learn Sho Madjozi's story," he said.

Thank you @KellyClarksonTV @kellyclarkson for an amazing moment and what an honor to learn @ShoMadjozi story and how @WWE could inspire an artist around the world. Do your best to be your best, because you never know who’s watching or how they’re affected. https://t.co/dckbtAeGYh — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 8, 2019

Thank youuu for being as kind and authentic as I thought you would be 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/deuQoWlDRi — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) November 8, 2019

Even the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa said: "Through her authentic expression of African culture Sho Madjozi has displayed to the world the unique identity of our African people".

Many local performers and tweeps shared their love for the moment, and let her know how much they were rooting for her.

Watch: Through her authentic expression of African culture @ShoMadjozi has displayed to the world the unique identity of our African people, thus witnessing the joy on her face upon seeing her idol, #JohnCena has warmed my heart. Your success makes us so proud, keep shining! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Zr21Tf8Oaw — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) November 8, 2019

This made my fucking day!!!! pic.twitter.com/v5Lo2L6duM — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 8, 2019

Im failing to contain excitement😭😭😭, I just saw a clip of @ShoMadjozi performing at Kelly Clarkson show and John Cena appeared as a surprise and she lost it. NiHappy maaaaaaan I know how much she loves Cena and wanted to meet him.



Literally watching a dream come true ❤️ — King C (@clementmaosa) November 8, 2019

Hope I find someone excited to see me the way @ShoMadjozi is excited to finally meet @JohnCena 🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/jhbWikJavF — Mufasa (@terryndoro) November 8, 2019

