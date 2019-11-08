"I didn’t see him come in so when people were screaming I’m like yoh I’m killing it," said Sho Madjozi talking about the moment she met John Cena. Picture: Twitter

"I didn’t see him come in so when people were screaming I’m like yoh I’m killing it."

This was what Sho Madjozi had to say after the performer finally got to meet former wrestler, John Cena - who she penned her latest hit song about.

The surprise was orchestrated by the "The Kelly Clarkson Show" who had invited the "Huku" rapper on to perform, and to about her music.

Sho Madjozi whose "John Cena" video on Colors Studios went viral this year, has been viewed more than 5 million times, with dance groups from as far as Colombia have been creating dance routines to the song.

The "Idhom" rapper's reaction has warmed the heart of many on social media.

John Cena himself weighed in on the moment and remarked how amazing it was to finally met her.

"Thank you Kelly Clarkson for an amazing moment and what an honor to learn Sho Madjozi's story," he said.

Even the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa said: "Through her authentic expression of African culture Sho Madjozi has displayed to the world the unique identity of our African people".

Many local performers and tweeps shared their love for the moment, and let her know how much they were rooting for her. 

Watch the full video clip here: 