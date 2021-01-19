WATCH: Siya and Rachel Kolisi dance to Black Coffee's new song 'Never Gonna Forget'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel never seem to have a dull moment.

Whether they are dressed to the nines or hanging out in shirts and shorts in the kitchen, these two scream #couplegoals.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, Siya, Rachel and the rest of their family melted their fans hearts as they danced to Black Coffee’s latest single, “Never Gonna Forget” in the kitchen.

In the caption Siya wrote: “Weekend @romansbaaimoksha @realblackcoffee @_elderbrook @diplo new song is doing the most right now 😂😂 everyone is feeling it even nomakhulu @priscilla.jamieson.5 ! @rachel_kolisi is back live and direct with new moves ! @jcsmith7 😂 you busy with your own thing 🏠 @romansbaaimoksha“.

The family was away on holiday for the weekend at Romansbaai Moksha in the Western Cape.