WATCH: Siya and Rachel Kolisi dance to Black Coffee's new song 'Never Gonna Forget'
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel never seem to have a dull moment.
Whether they are dressed to the nines or hanging out in shirts and shorts in the kitchen, these two scream #couplegoals.
In a recent video posted on Instagram, Siya, Rachel and the rest of their family melted their fans hearts as they danced to Black Coffee’s latest single, “Never Gonna Forget” in the kitchen.
In the caption Siya wrote: “Weekend @romansbaaimoksha @realblackcoffee @_elderbrook @diplo new song is doing the most right now 😂😂 everyone is feeling it even nomakhulu @priscilla.jamieson.5 ! @rachel_kolisi is back live and direct with new moves ! @jcsmith7 😂 you busy with your own thing 🏠 @romansbaaimoksha“.
The family was away on holiday for the weekend at Romansbaai Moksha in the Western Cape.
A bare foot Siya showed off some killer moves and soon asked wifey (Rachel) to join in.
Before we knew it, his dance became so infectious, it had the rest of the family swinging their hips too.
The one minute and 49 second dance video garnered more than 374 365 views since posted.
Siya and Rachel’s celebrity friends and fans commented on their fun and quirky Saturday vibe video.
Minnie Dlamini-Jonas said: "Rachel is my hero“.
Anga Makubalo said: “You guys are amazing 😂❤️“.
Maps Maponyane said: “Ayyyyy!!!! That Saturday feeling! Love you guys!❤️“.
While Basetsana Kumalo commented: “You guys are the bomb!!!😍😍😍“.
DJ Black Coffee viewed the post and shared it on Twitter with the caption, “Rise and Shine.Iza baby“.
Rise and Shine.Iza baby 💃🕺@SiyaKolisi_Bear @rachelkolisi #nevergonnaforgetyou pic.twitter.com/9h5KMx9CbK— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 19, 2021