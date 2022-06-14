WATCH: Slik Talk fires back at DJ Maphorisa: ‘You've been ugly your whole life’

“DJ Maphorisa is a rich simp,” said Slik Talk in one of his recent YouTube videos. “He's ugly and he's been ugly his whole life. So you can clearly tell that he only got girls after high school … He had to do his DJ thing cause nobody liked him,” said Slik Talk.

A visibly annoyed DJ Maphorisa took to his Instagram (IG) Live to respond to Slik Talk yesterday. In the IG Live, Phori clicked his tongue several times, as he demanded that Slik Talk stop disrespecting him: “Are you crazy? This motherf*****. The audacity. He's busy talking about I'm ugly, you're disrespecting me.: Unfazed, Slik Talk again took to his YouTube on Tuesday morning to double down on his insults.

“This Squidward from SpongeBob looking n***** has the nerve to say he's cute. DJ Maphorisa, you and I both know that you're a couple of nickels away from a dollar. You're not the sharpest tool in the shed,” retorted Slik Talk. Fellow amapiano producer Busta 929, whom Slik Talk has previously called out for his alleged relationships with underage girls, also caught a few stray bullets here. “The Maphorisa school of ugly is a real institution, one of your top achievers is Busta 929. Man is a one out of ten on a good day,” said Slik Talk. Ouch.

“You've been ugly your whole life, don't play yourself,” he added. “You walking around in tight leather pants doesn't dispute from the fact that you've always been ugly your whole childhood. You've never been cute,” said Slik Talk. It's all a bit weird because Slik Talk himself doesn't exactly appear to be the cutest guy around. Slik Talk then went on to accuse Phori of crying in the club a couple of months ago, because Mr JazziQ took his girl.

