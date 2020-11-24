WATCH: Somizi enjoys an outdoor shower while Mohale records him

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang took to Twitter and Instagram to post a minute long video of him taking an outdoor shower. Somizi said the video was taken by his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and admitted that Mohale’s camera skill were “creepy” and joked that he should have moved the camera lower down his body. In the video, Somizi is taking an outdoor shower, washing his hair, soaping his body and letting the water run down him, while Mohale records him from behind a pot plant. In the Instagram caption that accompanied the video Somizi wrote: “I choose FREEDOM on this CHOOSEDAY......IN THE SHOWER WITH @lux_southafrica and @pearlthusi hair products .....Ps: my husband's camera skills are creepy.....looks like an anaconda is about to attack me......and why didn't he go down nxahe is jealous,“ he said.

Somizi’s fans commented on the video. Some enjoyed it, while other said that it was a complete waste of time to watch.

Creative director, Sim Tshabalala said:“That’s proper cinematography 👌🏾 ... leaving just enough to the imagination 😂😆“.

Royal Dineo said: “Yes the horror movie scene before something jumps out and kills you“.

Mbali P Ndaba said: “Ah😳U want Hubby 2 go down🤔U want Us 2 see a real ANACONDA🙈😜 Living a Dream with SOMIZI taking a Shower outside how I wish🔥👌🏾“

While on Twitter one user said: “Une drama naturally, you be showering like you are performing some kind of a play scene“.

🤣 Une drama naturally, you be showering like you are performing some kind of a play scene — Enhle🌹 A mother to an angel in heaven👼 (@Mbalenhle_XM) November 24, 2020

And another said: “imagine wasting your one minute watching Somizi bath“.