WATCH: Somizi goes shopping and buys all the stock from a street vendor

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung decided to play his part by buying everything a street vendor was selling. With the national lockdown starting at midnight on Thursday, many will be without work. Keeping that in mind, Somizi decided to hit the streets of Braamfontein to buy goods from streets vendors in the area. In the video, the "Living The Dream With Somizi" starts off by greeting the street vendors and then says: "I am encouraging people to help those who sell on the streets and in taxi ranks because we will be closing for 21 days and they will be staying at home and not making any money so we need to help." While recording the video, a fan tries to come up to greet Somaga but he humorously responds saying, "Uh uh, stay there...corona. Say hello from a distance".

He goes on further to say, "So I am doing my part and I am encouraging everyone to do their part. Go to vendors first and support them and buy whatever you can. Supermarkets are going to survive, they are not going to survive for 21 days".

Former Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane commended Somizi and commented on the post saying, "This is powerful. Let’s all do our part. Thank you Somizi".

Legendary singer and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka also commended Somizi's actions. She said, "Well done Tsala. Ubuntu lobo".

Somizi is not the only celebrity helping vendors, award winning actress Terry Pheto also bought packets of sweets a man was selling.