WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung addresses racism in the queer community

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has addressed racism and classism in the LGBTQIA+ community. Taking to social media this week, the star first posted a video of a TikTok content creator speaking about racism. He then posted his own video where he addressed the issues.

With June being Pride Month, Somizi asked why Pride marches only happened in the suburbs. “I have always had an issue with Joburg Pride and Cape Town Pride because I find them not to be inclusive at all. “From the outside, it looks inclusive because everybody is represented but deep down there isn’t inclusivity.

“You look at the committees that run Pride, the locations that host the march are where it will be suitable for white queer people to be comfortable,” said Somizi. He went on to say that he has never heard of an inclusive Pride march that has taken place in ‘the hood’. He then asked what was the point of having a march when it does not benefit the majority of queer people. “We need to have full representation in the decision-making. It’s not only white queers that can think of great ideas,” he said.