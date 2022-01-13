WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo says it’s lonely at the top

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has been in the entertainment industry for decades.

So he knows best how things work and what to expect, one thing he probably did not expect is that while he takes a long break, others around him need to get back to work. This week the star took to Instagram to say that it was lonely at the top and suggested he needed to have friends who were not preoccupied with work. “You know when they say ‘it’s lonely at the top’, I get it, I really get it, I can relate.

“Look now, I come from the gym, I am alone, all my friends are at 9 to 5. “I want to play tennis, but no one is available, I want to go and have brunch, no one is available, I want to go horseback riding, no one is available. How I wish Motsepe was my bestie because wow”, he said in a video he posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) One friend of Somizi’s, reality star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize commented on the post and said she was available but Somizi did not ask.

This week Somizi took some time to show some appreciation for his close friend. “We’ve been friends for more than a decade, and each time I am with you I’m left in awe of your giving heart, generosity and kindness. “Not just to me, but to people around you.