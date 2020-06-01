WATCH: Somizi needs 'Uyajola99' to help find his cheating 'lover'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has sent a request to hit Moja Love show, "Uyajola99" asking for their help.

The star has asked the show's presenter, Jub Jub to please help him find out if his "lover" is cheating on him.

Somizi posted a video of himself on Instagram dressed in a pink wig and faux fur. In it, he is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and introduces himself as Gibraltar.

"I suspect that my lover is cheating and you know, he has changed ever since he bought me a jet and two helicopters and a Lamborghini and Bugatti.

"He does not give me affection and he thinks that's enough and I am not happy you know because I am like, I want attention and affection and penetration but he does not give me that".