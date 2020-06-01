WATCH: Somizi needs 'Uyajola99' to help find his cheating 'lover'
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has sent a request to hit Moja Love show, "Uyajola99" asking for their help.
The star has asked the show's presenter, Jub Jub to please help him find out if his "lover" is cheating on him.
Somizi posted a video of himself on Instagram dressed in a pink wig and faux fur. In it, he is carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and introduces himself as Gibraltar.
"I suspect that my lover is cheating and you know, he has changed ever since he bought me a jet and two helicopters and a Lamborghini and Bugatti.
"He does not give me affection and he thinks that's enough and I am not happy you know because I am like, I want attention and affection and penetration but he does not give me that".
Somizi, or should we say Gibraltar, says her partner could be cheating with another woman or man.
"Please look into this. It's either happening in our house in Bora Bora or our other house in Geneva, Switzerland or the other house in Aspen. But also we have another house in Mofolo South but I doubt he is in that house because he left with the private jet and the jet can't land in that house but please check all those places Jub Jub if your budget can afford".
Gibraltar added that she would be devastated if her husband was cheating on her and then started singing the lyrics of Thembi Seete's hit single, "Nkaiketsang'.
Watch the full video below: