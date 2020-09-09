WATCH: Somizi says there is some truth in the Clicks hair advert

This week the country has been gripped by heated debates and even protests after a racially offensive advertisement was published by health and beauty retailer, Clicks. The retailer faced a barrage of criticism on social media after it published a promotional TRESemmé campaign on its website which referred to black women’s hair as damaged, dry and dull, comparing it with images of white women’s hair which was described as fine, flat and normal. Ordinary South Africans, politicians and celebrities have all voiced their anger at the retailer and the advert. One such celebrity is media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. The star took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter in a video. “They are not the first ones and they are definitely not the last ones (to do this) because black people are so forgiving.

“The reason the world disrespects us is because we tolerate sh*t. We forgive. What I am saying is that what you allow continues and this will still continue”, he said.

While he made it very clear that he felt the advert was racism, he also said that there was some truth to it.

“However, there’s a little bit of truth in what they said because people treat you how you treat yourself.

“Our hair is naturally thick and curly and coarse and lovely and rich.

“The hair that they showed is the hair that looks like what happens when we relax our hair.

“My hair right now is not natural, it has chemicals, it’s damaged.

“We are hurt because they’ve told us what we don’t want to hear”, said the “Idols SA” judge.

Watch the full clip below: