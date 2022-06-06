WATCH: Somizi: ‘Twitter, Facebook and TikTok are toxic’

Somizi Mhlongo’s “Bathroom Talk with Somizi” has unofficially become one of the best things to watch on Instagram. Through this channel, the multi-talented media personality gives worldly advice to his fans on everything from blocking out negativity to signs of depression and thanking God for small blessings.

The “Idol’s SA” judge is always ready to cough up great advice and his fans absolutely love it. In the latest session, Somizi took some time out to chat about the power that we give people and the impact it has on our lives. He captioned the eight-minute video: “You've got the whole world in yo hands.”

During the video he shares how he cut out certain social media platforms as they brought loads of toxicity into his life. He also mentions that he thought he needed to allow people access into his life because he was accessible to the world. “I have discovered something very important. It took me a whole 49 years to discover that the power to a peaceful world is in my hands... literally. “We live in a world with technology, phones, we have access to a lot of thing and a lot of thing have access to us, so I’ve discovered how powerful it is to take control of that world,” he said.

“I’ve deliberately decided to cut that part of the world (Twitter) out of my space. I keep it for professional reasons. Whether I trend or don’t trend, I honestly don’t care anymore. I don’t check the reviews. I can feel a whole load off me and it is beautiful.” The cookbook author explained that Facebook, which he left over a year ago, was also extremely toxic and the newest social media platform, TikTok, is becoming the same. He said people should also have control over who they bring into their space.

“I chose whose company I want to be apart of and who I want to be apart of mine. I deliberately do not go to places I know I might bump in people I don’t vibe with. It’s been so peaceful.” He ended by saying the power of peace is literally in your hands. “Telephonically, technologically, physically, don’t be apologetic for what and who you bring into your space.”

His fans commented on his motivation talk, saying it is exactly what they needed to hear. sibusisomasikane wrote: "I think this is by far the best clip you've ever posted...🙌." samantha_clark9088 commented: "I was thinking last night yoh when is Somizi back with his bathroom chats. I feel like he speaks to me directly. My spiritual best friend. Lots of love from a South African in the UK. You always leave me feeling at peace. Have a good day Somizi ❤️."