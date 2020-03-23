WATCH: Somizi urges South Africans to stay home

And with South Africans not taking the current rules put in place by government to practice social distancing, celebrities are voiced their concern and are urging South Africans to stay indoors.

One such celebrity is Somizi Mhlongo- Motaung . Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the "Living the Dream with Somizi" star said that he was scared. The spread of coronavirus has everyone scared, from celebrities to politicians, no one is immune to contracting the virus.





"I don't know if I am the only one, I am really scared, I'm terrified, I'm sad. I can feel it in the air and I am sure I am not the only one", he said.





Somizi, who himself got tested for coronavirus last week went on to say, "I just want to urge again guys, the joke is over. Let us do whatever we can to help combat or conquer or win this war. The coronavirus is real. If you have no reason whatsoever to leave home, please don't".





The "Idols SA" judge went on to say that people should not be embarrassed on how strict they are about looking after themselves.





"If there is a gathering and you have to go, please don't be afraid or embarrassed to really be strict about how you take care of yourself and others. This thing is real", he said.





Somizi went on to add that he and his husband, Mohale are staying indoors, even though they would love to be outdoors. "Please look after yourself and the people you care about".





Watch full video below:



