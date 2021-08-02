WATCH: Strippers celebrate popular exotic dancer Mduduzi ’Cardbury’ Zwane's life at funeral

Popular Pretoria stripper Mduduzi “Cardbury” Zwane, who was as gunned down in Atteridgeville last week, was laid to rest in spectacular fashion. According to close friend Phuti “Temptation Man” Laka, Zwane was not a stripper, but an exotic dancer.

Shortly after the funeral, videos of the proceedings started trending on social media, showing male and female exotic dancers dancing in celebration of Zwane’s life. It’s lit there at #cadbury funeral, a well deserved send off. Mfana wa Pheli. pic.twitter.com/2B6X7ab2uq — 18-34 💉 (@CarmenRabz) July 31, 2021

“We are exotic dancers rather than strippers. The show at the funeral was a way to pay our last respects,” Laka told the Pretoria Rekord. Cadbury's funeral 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/3s0VHUxDgJ — RESHOKETSWE 🏳️‍🌈 (@reshoketswe_za) July 31, 2021

Still reeling from the shock of his friend’s death, Laka said he still could not come to terms with the death of “Cardbury”. “I feel like someone will tell me it’s a joke, or it was just a dream. We have been friends for five years.” A person close to the family told the publication that the family was still mourning.

“We are still grieving and request privacy for now.” According to police spokesperson Constable Mapula Rikhotso, no arrests have yet been made with regards to the shooting. “The police found the deceased lying in the street. He later succumbed to his injuries at Kalafong hospital. No arrests have been effected as yet, but the police are currently busy tracing the suspect,” Rikhotso added.

Upon hearing of his passing, Danica Khomalo, the mother of his daughter, posted a heartfelt message on social media, saying: "This morning I woke up to the worst phone call. “My daughter's father was shot then I prayed and hoped he would pull through but an hour later I was called again and told he didn't make it. I am still shaking and in disbelief" Zwane was a stripper, fitness model, and OnlyFans content creator.