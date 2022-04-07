WATCH: Tbo Touch debuts Rasta’s ‘hall of fame’

Radio and television personality Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe is thrilled to make his debut in Rasta’s “Hall of Fame”. Rasta this week revealed his latest artwork, a portrait of Tbo Touch in honour of the Metro FM presenter’s 41st birthday.

Taking to social media, the popular painter shared a video of himself doing the final touches on the portrait while the two ladies sing and wish Tbo Touch a happy birthday. Seemingly happy with the sketch, it was the songstress that stole the limelight. Tbo Touch even expressed his interest to work with the youngster. He tweeted: “What a beautiful voice I really want to work with you, my sister.”

What a beautiful voice I really want to work with you my sister. Now my Brother Rasta…………ok I will come collect the painting on Thursday pic.twitter.com/6InD4jwdjc — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 5, 2022 Tbo Touch reposted the video on Instagram, with a caption: “ I've entered the #RastaHallofFame I appreciate the singing and the @officialrastatheartist version of Tbo Touch.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, is known for his paintings of prominent figures, which are mostly done at funerals. And despite getting a lot of flak for the lack of accuracy of his portraits, his spirit hasn't dampened.

“Some people criticise just because it is Rasta who has done a painting. If the same painting is posted by someone, or I say it is not me who painted, then will say, yeah it’s better than Rasta’s work. “I have seen and experienced that. Sometimes people think it is me when it is not me who did (some of the) paintings. For me, I do hear my critics,” said Rasta, in his interview with IOL. “I tell stories as they are, and let my creativity do the magic,” he added.

Rasta has previously done portraits of former president Nelson Mandela‚ hip hop superstar Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, gospel sensation Sfiso Ncwane, kwaito legend, Mandoza and hip hop DJ Dimplez. In recent years, Rasta has decided to include living subjects, too. His recent work of art includes sketches of Bonginkosi, Zola 7 Dlamini, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Zozibini Tunzi, Lerato Kganyago, Zenande Mfenyana, Andile and Shauwn Mkhize.

In March, Tbo Touch got tongues wagging following reports that he will be earning just under half a million at the public broadcaster. Tbo Touch who recently rejoined Metro FM after leaving the station six years ago, was reportedly going to be taking home a monthly salary of R480 000. In a statement, the SABC rejected reports that Tbo Touch would be earning such an exorbitant salary as misleading and incorrect.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) refutes the claims made in yesterday’s Sunday World article titled ‘Metro FM gets Tbo Touch back at R480 000 per month,'' read the SABC statement. “The SABC’s GCEO does not get involved in line up negotiations, as that is the job of programme managers and business managers. "In addition, the SABC does not pay car allowances and other fringe benefits to freelancers.