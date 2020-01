WATCH: Thando Thabethe pokes fun at SAPS drill parade









Thando Thabethe and her colleagues at 5FM accepted the #SAPSChallenge. Picture: Instagram It looks like South Africans have found their very first challenge for 2020. And it follows the drill parade that went embarrassingly wrong at the funeral of businessman Dr Richard Maponya earlier this week. Actress, businesswoman and 5FM radio host of "The Thabooty Drive", Thando Thabethe and her colleagues at 5FM, along with many others decided to poke fun at the incident.

The blunder that was televised and broadcast widely on social media, saw four SAPS officers confused about which way to turn during the parade at the funeral, even after they were given an order.

The second video is of a single officer standing next to the bushes practicing his parade.

Although at the time it was embarrassing due to the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa, first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were at the funeral, being the jovial nation that we are, we've come to accept it.

With all the chatter it's causing online, of course a challenge was underway and South Africans rose the occasion.

Watch the many SAPS Challenge below: