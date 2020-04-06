WATCH: The Kiffness dedicates 'Irish Blessing' to Covid-19 workers

As the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across South Africa, the people most at risk in defending all South Africans are our healthcare fraternity. With more than 1 500 cases of the virus recorded in South Africa, there is no denying that the statistics surrounding the pandemic can feel overwhelming. The Kiffness performed "Irish Blessing (May the Road Rise to Meet You)" on Instagram in dedication to the doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals fighting Covid-19. “Irish Blessing (May the Road Rise to Meet You)” which was chosen by David Scott, founder of The Kiffness, is an old Irish blessing often used as a prayer that has travelled throughout the centuries, to protect people on their challenging journeys. David said, “I was a member of the KZN Youth Choir in 2004, and ‘An Irish Blessing’ was a song we often sang at concerts. It was always one of my favourite songs to sing, not only because of its beautiful words and melody, but for its ability to stir my emotions and uplift my spirits. It was also great opportunity to finally work with my wife, Jute, as we are in lockdown together”.

The song originally in English now includes isiZulu and Afrikaans.

“I wanted to add Zulu and Afrikaans to the song to bring it home for our healthcare workers. Mandela once said that if you talk to a language he understands, it goes to his heart", he said.

Watch his rendition of " Irish Blessing ( May the Road Rise to Meet You)" below:

The Kiffness has created three parodies that have made both local and international headlines reaching millions of people through social media.

David explains why he decided not to do another parody.

“I have been posting funny remakes of some popular songs like ‘Toto – Africa’ and ‘Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody’, but it didn’t seem quite right to use parody music to say thank you to the incredible work that our healthcare professionals are doing. I wanted to create something that was completely heartfelt, and sincerely hope that any healthcare professional who sees the video will feel encouraged.”