WATCH: Thuso Mbedu makes a surprise visit to her family

Local actress Thuso Mbedu made a surprise visit to her family as she returned to Mzansi’s shores. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, “The Underground Railroad” star shared a video of her surprise homecoming.

In the caption on the post, she shared the details of how she made it happened. “I was able to successfully surprise my family. @vuyi7 came up with very arb reasons as to why she would rock up at their homes at 5/6 in the morning. “@makgotsom1 was told there was a package that would be delivered by Vuyi but could only be done very early as her day was super busy,” she said

Thuso went on to share that the plan worked and how several of her family members reacted to the surprise. "@ma_vezi1 was told Vuyi would have to come collect some document I’d had Steve looking for the whole week. Obviously she couldn’t find the document and so Vuyi had to come help because I needed the document ASAP“ "Discombobulated @luckymthembu_za was woken up by Steve’s screaming and was trying to figure out what was happening outside.

“Was she going to have to wake up and fight? " “My niece was told Vuyi was coming to spend the weekend baking with her because they haven’t seen each other in a while. “When told to guess what her surprise is, homie guessed it was a waffle-maker (we bought one the next day).

“She spent the rest of the day sneaking looks at me until she finally whispered: “I don’t know if I’m dreaming or not.” “My sister @noma.mbedu was told she’d have a more flexi weekend as Vuyi would be there to help with Zen. Upon watching back the video homegirl claimed she doesn’t recall throwing a stone at me and fly-kicking me.” She ended the post sharing that she wished that she could’ve seen more of friends but wasn’t able to, but would make time for them next time she was in the country.