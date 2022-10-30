WATCH: Thuso Mbedu shares behind the scenes footage of stunts on ‘Woman King’

It’s not often that viewers get to see what happens on movie sets, but thanks to actress Thuso Mbedu, fans had a sneak peak of some behind the scenes action from her latest movie, “The Woman King”. Taking to Instagram, the South African-born actress shared a video which showed her fans how she pulled off some of the incredible moves in one of the most talked about movies of the year.

She also mentioned that the stunts were her “best part of making the movie” and if given the chance, she would have done it every day. She wrote in the caption: "Some BTS that you can only find those other spaces 🤪 “Stunts literally were my favorite part of making the movie 😂🤣😂 if I could’ve rehearsed EVERY DAY, I would’ve. They had to force me to rest and recover 🥹

“On some days - like this day - I went into hair and makeup, jumped into comfy workout gear, did a stunts rehearsal, changed into wardrobe, went to set to shoot something totally unrelated 😅 memories 🥳 Danny. Jenel. Johnny. Alex. Grant. Usi. Leander The real superheroes ✊🏾🤞🏾“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Mbedu stars alongside Oscar award-winning actress Viola Davis in the “Woman King” which tells the story of a group of all-women warriors who set out to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

General Nanisca, played by Davis, trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that is determined to destroy their way of life. The movie has been a stand-out for 2022 and will see Mbedu campaigning for supporting actress attention at the 2023 Oscars, while Davis will be put forward for the lead actress award.

