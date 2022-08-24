WATCH: Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s life celebrated at memorial service

Family, friends and fans filled up the venue as the memorial service for Kwaito star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala got under way at St Stithians Chapel, Lyme Park, Sandton. The memorial service is currently streaming on the official TKZee Facebook page.

Click here to watch the memorial service. Magesh, of the iconic kwaito group TKZee, died on Monday, August 15, after he suffered an epileptic seizure. Industry friends including DJ Black Coffee, DJ Fresh and Khuli Chana have described Magesh as the “greatest lyricist of all time”.

“Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala, wow... What a great loss,” said Grammy-award-winning muso, DJ Black Coffee, in a series of video clips shared to IOL Entertainment. “He was one of the guys who showed us that it was possible to be a Black superstar in South Africa at a time where it didn't seem feasible. “He was one of our forward-thinking lyricists. It's a great loss for the industry and even a greater loss for his family... (I'm) just paying my respects to one of the greatest artists we ever had in the country.

“We know the kind of work he did, like how he cultivated guys like us, to think bigger, to know that it's possible to do this thing on the highest level, Rest in Peace Magesh,” said the “Drive” hitmaker. DJ Fresh thanked Magesh for taking kwaito to the next level. “I'd often drawn parallels between the birth of kwaito and the birth of hip hop; I remember being this child that was collecting music at the time, I was eight years old... I was always buying cassette tapes, asking my older cousins for music,” recalled former 947 host and music producer.

“The first wave of hip hop was on the up at the time and we were all blow away by this poetry, beats, often RnB beats that sounded familiar which is not too far from how Kwaito started with the okes gooi-ng (throwing) hooks over house beats... “Anyway come the second wave of hip hop, I don't think any of us was ready for Rakeem (US rapper), especially on ‘Paid in Full’ with Eric B, all of a sudden there was this kid that was dropping lyrical structure that had not been heard before, rhythm schemes... “And I don't think it's a coincidence that ten years later, we heard of Magesh, during the second wave of kwaito. Prior to Magesh doing what Magesh did, kwaito was really okes with hooks, gimmicks and Magesh said: ‘Hold my beer, watch’.

“Magesh I think you played your part dawg, it's a pity we had to say goodbye to you so soon, but for me, you'll forever be the Rakeem of kwaito... We love you dawg,” said DJ Fresh. Hip hop star Khuli Chana hailed Magesh as a musical genius. “You are one of the funniest dudes I've ever met, just effortlessly cool, and a musical genius. Thank you for giving me the biggest flex of my career, making a classic with you, a big highlight, monumental, we're going to miss you Zaza. Love you Zaza.”