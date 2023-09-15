WATCH: Trevor Noah hilariously gets lost on way to 947 interview with Anele

Trevor Noah has been dishing out rare interviews on a couple of radio stations like East Coast Radio and Radio 702 during his stay in the country over the past few weeks. But it was his interview with Anele Mdoda on 947 that saw the comedian make perhaps his most memorable appearance for an interview yet.

A clip shared on the station’s YouTube page on Friday documents how Noah made a chaotic and hilarious appearance on the show earlier this week. “Trevor, good morning friend,” said Mdoda on the phone to Noah at around 8:40am, a good hour or so after he was meant to have arrived for his interview. “Is it a good morning? I think it’s a morning, I don’t know if it’s a good one,” he responded.

He went on to elaborate on what caused his delay, “Taxi drivers are driving on the pavement here. You know when people are fighting? There’s a bicycle fighting with a taxi driver guys, that’s not in your traffic report.”

Eventually, when Noah arrived at 9am, he explained how he jumped out of the car he was initially travelling in because the driver didn’t seem to know how to get to 947. Then, while he was in the streets walking, people listening to the show started directing him in the right direction. “Then one guy decides to stop, he doesn’t just point. He stops the car and then he goes, ‘Trevor get in’, so I jump in now. You heard him, he works at FNB… then he took me to the wrong building.”