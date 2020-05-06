WATCH: Trevor Noah slams Americans for not wearing face masks

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah reprimanded American citizens for refusing to wear face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an insert shared on the late-night show's social media platforms, Noah talks about how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) initially said that only people who have symptoms need to wear the masks in public. However, the CDC changed their minds a couple of weeks ago and said that if everyone wears masks in public it could stop the spread of the virus. He then shares news clips of how people in various states responded to the requirement of wearing a face mask with many citizens actively refusing to comply. Following this Noah says: "Health officials are asking us to cover our faces, to protect ourselves and everyone is acting like they're getting spayed and neutered".

After this, the "Born a Crime" author poses the question of why Americans aren't wearing masks.

The first reason being that masks are uncomfortable and then showed a clip of a woman in Kentucky who found a solution - that didn't work.

In the news clip, the woman in question decided to cut a hole in the mask defeating the entire purpose of the mask.

Another reason Noah highlighted was that people might not have masks and said that anything the covers your nose and mouth is effective.

However, a man in San Diego took things a bit far and wore a KKK white hood in a grocery store.

Lastly, he pointed out the Americans might be taking their cue from their leaders since President Donald Trump said wearing a cloth mask is voluntary and he's not going to do it.

Other politicians refusing to wear masks include Vice President Mike Pence during his recent visit to the Mayo Clinic, Governor Eric Holcomb not wearing one in a selfie he took with other people, and Ohio state representative Nino Vitale refusing to wear one based on religious reasons.

He ends the segment by saying that America is currently fighting the war against the coronavirus and people not wearing a mask are fighting for the other side.