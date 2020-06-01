WATCH: Trevor Noah unpacks what led to the Black Lives Matter protests

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah spoke about what's happening currently in America with regards to police brutality against Black Americans. Over the weekend, Noah shared his thoughts about how Amy Cooper, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd led to the protests and riots happening in the States. He starts by explaining that while the country is still dealing with Covid-19, Black Americans are not only dealing with the virus but also racism at the same time. Noah goes on to expand on how the domino effect led to the riots and protests: "The reason I say it's a domino is because, think about the amount of Black Americans just have read and seen news of how black people are disproportionately affected by coronavirus. Not because, of something inherently inside black people, rather because of the lives black people have lived in America for so long." He then explains how Cooper knew exactly how to weaponise her whiteness to threaten that life of a black man. Furthermore, stating that the video gave a great example of how racism operates structurally.

Noah followed this up by saying that this incident was the first domino along with the video of Ahmaud Arbery.

He goes on to speak the impact of the George Floyd murder and said: "Then the video of George Floyd comes out and I don't know what made that video more painful for people to watch. The fact that, that man was having his life taken in front of our eyes. The fact that we were watching someone being murdered by someone whose job it is to protect and serve or the fact that he seemed so calm doing it."

Noah explains that as the video circulated online that people across the board condemned it and for him, it's the first time he's seen that happen in America.

Using people condemning looting and rioting as an act against society is run as an example, Noah said that society is a fictional contract and black people have signed up for this contact but the agreement is never fulfilled from the other side that forced them to sign it.

Furthermore saying that the people at the top of society need to hold the most accountable since they are setting the tone.

And that people who feel uneasy about the looting need to take a moment and think about how Black Americans feel when they watch themselves being looted.

He added: "Police in America are looting black bodies."

Noah ends the video off and says: "If you kill a white person, especially in America, there is a whole lot more justice that is coming your way than if you kill some black body in some black neighbourhood somewhere. "

Watch the video below: