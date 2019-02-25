Trevor Noah. Picture: Instagram

Trevor Noah reminded the world why he is still one of the best comics as he touched on his 'childhood memories in Wakanda’. While introducing Best Picture nominee "Black Panther," at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, February 24, Noah started telling the guests about his best "personal Wakanda moments".

"Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T'Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase, Abelungu abazi' uba ndiyaxoka'—which means, In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart,".

While the guests cheered on, Black Twitter left in stitches not buy Noah's tale but the true meaning of the Xhosa phrase which loosely translated "White people don't know I'm lying."

Watch the clip below.

Tweeps are rolling on the floor:

trevor noah pulled off the biggest inside joke ever told 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #oscars — claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) February 25, 2019

Trevor Noah is shaya shaying Americans with his bogus isiXhosa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) February 25, 2019