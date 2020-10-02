WATCH: Tumisho Masha stars alongside Omari Hardwick in horror feature, ‘Spell’

Award-winning South African actor Tumisho Masha is featured in the coming US horror film, “Spell”, alongside Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine and Andre Jacobs. The plot of the movie is centred on Hardwick’s character, Marquis. While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes him to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. After the horrific crash, Marquis awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms Eloise’s (Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with a hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit her and break free from her dark magic to save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon. The film was written by Kurt Wimmer ("Children of the Corn", "Law Abiding Citizen"), with Mike Tonderai (“Gotham", “Castle Rock", “Locke & Key") directing.

“Spell” is produced by Morris Chestnut, Gordon Gray, Janine van Assen, Brian Wilkins and Kurt Wimmer.

When Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for the psychological horror featuring Mzansi’s own, Twitter went into a frenzy, with fans celebrating Masha’s spectacular milestone.

Masha's illustrious career includes being the first South African actor to portray iconic leader Nelson Mandela in the international film “Mandela’s Gun".

The biopic and political thriller was based on Nelson Mandela’s experience as a guerrilla fighter for the ANC in 1962, during his military training in Algeria and Ethiopia.

The 2016 film had its world premiere at the Harlem International Film Festival at Harlem, New York.

Masha's other international movies include “Beyond Borders”, “Drum” and “Catch a Fire”.

His latest international television work includes the hit sci-fi series “Blood Drive”, British TV series “Wallander” – starring Kenneth Branagh – the British television drama “Kidnap and Ransom”, the BBC drama “Silent Witness”, and Emmy Award-winning HBO series “No1 Ladies Detective Agency".

Watch the full trailer below:

“Spell” is set to release on October 30.