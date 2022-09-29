Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Uncle Waffles releases risqué video for ‘Tanzania’, celebrates going quadruple platinum

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

It’s been six months since South African DJ sensation Uncle Waffles released her debut EP, “Red Dragon”. In the time since, the lead single “Tanzania” has become an international hit with millions of streams across the world.

Waffles has now paired the single, which features Sino Msolo, Boi Bizza and Tony Duardo, with a stunningly shot new music video directed by up-and-coming director Larnelle Bakala.

She tweeted: “My very first music video is out today, Tanzania music video with @tonyduardo_ , @real_boibizza and @SinoMsolo. Can’t begin to explain how excited I am. Thank you to every single person who helped me bring this to life💗🐉Link: youtu.be/WvxADzZMkEI”

The new video sees Waffles dressed in a racy piece as she dances on a stripper pole encircled by red roses. It also features some colourful cutaways, additional dance scenes and cameo appearances from the featured artists.

Fans have been gushing over the new visuals on Twitter since its release and “Uncle Waffles” is trending across South Africa.

@issfuckenole wrote: “@unclewaffffles for someone whose produced a music video for the first time, SHE DID OUTSTANDING HLENG🥹😍I love this for her?! she’s definitely going higher!!!!”

@tardibartier gave Waffles props for all the detail: “OMG @unclewaffffles just delivered the best visuals 😭. The hair? The fit? That pole dancing was giving P-Valley 😍. Sis you are taking it 🔥.”

“I'm so happy for you Uncle waffles❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.This music video is fireeeee🚀🚀🚀🚀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.Seeing you win excites me. Cheers to more beautiful things that are coming 🥂🥂🥂,” added @thando_mgqithi.

Thursday morning also saw Uncle Waffles share a new plaque for the single presented to her by her distributor, Africori, for selling more than 80 000 units, which marks four times platinum.

“😭yall did that,” she said.

