EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram
Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Uncle Waffles wows Cape Town groovists

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Viral sensation Uncle Waffles is making the most of her newfound popularity and played to packed crowd in Cape Town on Monday.

While some South Africans might have used Monday to take a break and recover from grooving over the weekend, committed groovists made sure to get one more session of rocking in.

Uncle Waffles played at Rands Cape Town and was billed alongside Dakwe hitmaker Lady Du.

Taking the stage in the Mother City for the first time, Uncle Waffles seems to have wowed the crowd with videos being shared online.

Uncle Waffles thanked fans for their support on Twitter and said: “Rand was so crazy wow”.

MORE ON THIS

She is also set to play her first international show in Accra, Ghana on November 7.

The DJ is expected to announce more international dates.

The Accra show, titled Amapiano & Brunch, was announced via @FrontBack Ghana on Twitter.

“Your favourite brunch is back brought to you by @CMGCurations and powered by @martellofficial

“With @stonebwoyb as our host and a special performance by @unclewaffffles you know where the vibes are gonna be! #frontback #amapianoandbrunch”

Amapiano & Brunch will see Uncle Waffles play alongside Ghanaian reggae star, Stonebwoy.

Last week, Uncle Waffles was one of the headline acts at YFMs YNOT party at Altitude beach.

She played several shows in Durban earlier last month and, after one of them, posted yet another viral video on her Instagram, this time alongside Riky Rick.

Artists

Share this article: