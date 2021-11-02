WATCH: Uncle Waffles wows Cape Town groovists
Viral sensation Uncle Waffles is making the most of her newfound popularity and played to packed crowd in Cape Town on Monday.
While some South Africans might have used Monday to take a break and recover from grooving over the weekend, committed groovists made sure to get one more session of rocking in.
Uncle Waffles played at Rands Cape Town and was billed alongside Dakwe hitmaker Lady Du.
Taking the stage in the Mother City for the first time, Uncle Waffles seems to have wowed the crowd with videos being shared online.
Talking about Uncle Waffles, she shutdown @randscapetown last night pic.twitter.com/DMT1fyWbAR— Kwanga Mnge (@KwangaMnge) November 2, 2021
You blessed us 🥺🥺🥵 https://t.co/xrMR8LpKCU pic.twitter.com/cS2CADFN5e— Batdad (@TedTheReviewguy) November 2, 2021
Just focus on the cellphones. @unclewaffffles is a genuine superstar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q0AVD3UAbk— Tumi (@Tumi213) November 1, 2021
Your faves could never, banga*ya ne chomi zabo 😂 pic.twitter.com/rlGeWnttqD— Kwanga Mnge (@KwangaMnge) November 2, 2021
Uncle Waffles thanked fans for their support on Twitter and said: “Rand was so crazy wow”.
Rand was so crazy wow.— Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 2, 2021
She is also set to play her first international show in Accra, Ghana on November 7.
The DJ is expected to announce more international dates.
The Accra show, titled Amapiano & Brunch, was announced via @FrontBack Ghana on Twitter.
“Your favourite brunch is back brought to you by @CMGCurations and powered by @martellofficial
“With @stonebwoyb as our host and a special performance by @unclewaffffles you know where the vibes are gonna be! #frontback #amapianoandbrunch”
Amapiano & Brunch will see Uncle Waffles play alongside Ghanaian reggae star, Stonebwoy.
Last week, Uncle Waffles was one of the headline acts at YFMs YNOT party at Altitude beach.
She played several shows in Durban earlier last month and, after one of them, posted yet another viral video on her Instagram, this time alongside Riky Rick.