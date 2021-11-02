WATCH: Uncle Waffles wows Cape Town groovists

Viral sensation Uncle Waffles is making the most of her newfound popularity and played to packed crowd in Cape Town on Monday. While some South Africans might have used Monday to take a break and recover from grooving over the weekend, committed groovists made sure to get one more session of rocking in.

Rand was so crazy wow. — Waffles (@unclewaffffles) November 2, 2021 She is also set to play her first international show in Accra, Ghana on November 7. The DJ is expected to announce more international dates. The Accra show, titled Amapiano & Brunch, was announced via @FrontBack Ghana on Twitter.

“Your favourite brunch is back brought to you by @CMGCurations and powered by @martellofficial “With @stonebwoyb as our host and a special performance by @unclewaffffles you know where the vibes are gonna be! #frontback #amapianoandbrunch” Amapiano & Brunch will see Uncle Waffles play alongside Ghanaian reggae star, Stonebwoy.