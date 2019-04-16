DJ Maphorisa, Picture: Instagram

Local gqom producer DJ Maphorisa has offered to sign Likhey Booi after hearing him sing Ami Faku's "Ndikhethe Wena" in a video on social media. Posting on Twitter on Monday, jazz artist Dumza Maswana shared a video of Booi singing and said the he's part of his upcoming Celebration African Song show happening at the Opera House in Port Elizabeth.

"This is Likhey Booi, the young man I'll be featuring in my show, #celebratingafricansong at @PEOperaHouse. Here singing @Ami_Faku's "Ndikhethe Wena"".

This is Likhey Booi, the young man I'll be featuring in my show, #celebratingafricansong at @PEOperaHouse. Here singing @Ami_Faku's "Ndikhethe Wena". ❤️❤️❤️😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KvIDAvzTWR — Dumza Maswana (@dumzamaswana) April 15, 2019

Booi's rendition of of song impressed tweeps with it gaining more that 80 thousand views along with Cassper Nyovest who quote-tweeted the video saying "Wow!!! Just Wow!!!! What a talent!!! What a voice!!! So glad this ended up on my timeline!!!".

Wow!!! Just Wow!!!! What a talent!!! What a voice!!! So glad this ended up on my timeline!!! https://t.co/EISIczvxs6 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 15, 2019

What! What a gifted young man. ♥️ https://t.co/U0OWkQddXK — Nolwazi Shange (@NolwaziNgubeni) April 16, 2019

Ooooooooooh nana😍



And he had to sing one of my favourite songs 🙌



Kunini ndifuna ititle ne artist ecula apha (kaloku those people don't back announce songs 🙈)



He's a special one, mkhuseleni Dumz bangamgwinyi esasemcinci kangaka💖 https://t.co/yYGEIrRhXE — ThiweOfficial (@Thiwe) April 16, 2019

My name is Bubele Booi, I co-wrote and produced this song. Now here it is, reimagined, by a kid named Likhey Booi . Don’t even know if we’re related 🤷🏾‍♂️but it’s heat🔥 I’m in New York rn but @dumzamaswana plz put me in touch with this young man . I’d like to have a chat https://t.co/E048tIBykT — Bubele Booi (@B_Booi) April 15, 2019

"Midnight Starring" producer DJ Maphorisa was also wowed by the young boy's vocal ability and offered to sign him on the micro-blogging website.

Can i sign this boy n make his dream come true 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/9eIrDDxB4i — LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) April 15, 2019

The "iWalk Ye Phara" is still to confirm if you did in fact get in contact with Booi.