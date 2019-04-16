DJ Maphorisa, Picture: Instagram

Local gqom producer DJ Maphorisa has offered to sign Likhey Booi after hearing him sing Ami Faku's "Ndikhethe Wena" in a video on social media. 

Posting on Twitter on Monday, jazz artist Dumza Maswana shared a video of Booi singing and said the he's part of his upcoming Celebration African Song show happening at the Opera House in Port Elizabeth.

"This is Likhey Booi, the young man I'll be featuring in my show, #celebratingafricansong at @PEOperaHouse. Here singing @Ami_Faku's "Ndikhethe Wena"". 

Booi's rendition of of song impressed tweeps with it gaining more that 80 thousand views along with Cassper Nyovest who quote-tweeted the video saying "Wow!!! Just Wow!!!! What a talent!!! What a voice!!! So glad this ended up on my timeline!!!". 

"Midnight Starring" producer DJ Maphorisa was also wowed by the young boy's vocal ability and offered to sign him on the micro-blogging website. 

The "iWalk Ye Phara" is still to confirm if you did in fact get in contact with Booi. 