WATCH: Vusi Nova gets candid about drug addiction and his BFF Somizi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local afro-pop and gospel musician Vusi Nova appeared on a podcast to chat about losing his mother, his drug addiction and his relationship with the TV host and home chef, Somizi. In the latest episode of “What’s Your Poison?”, a podcast hosted by seasoned broadcaster Jon Savage, the two chatted frankly for close to an hour. The singer, who recently launched his highly- anticipated and well received album, “NguMama”, dished on everything from being raised by his grandmother to his early drug use and his relationship with Somizi. “It started with a joint here and there before moving to 20 joints a day and then I went onto Mandrax, crack cocaine, ecstasy and more. “I went all the way. I got really addicted to crack cocaine and it went on for years,” he said in the interview.

Vusi added that losing his mom at the age of 21 was difficult an he spent all the money she left him as a way of grieving.

“I was still doing drugs when my mom passed away.

“She left me a lot of cash when she passed and, as my way of grieving, I spent all of that money.

“She was HIV positive and for the longest time I was telling people that she had cancer, because I was afraid of how people would label her.

“That shame made my drug use even more extreme,” said Vusi.

The star continued to say that now that he is clean, he can finally give his mother the honour she deserves by dedicating his album to her.

About his friendship with Somizi, which has got trolls speculating whether the two are dating, the star said: “I have known Somizi for 16 years.

“I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive.

“Somizi is one of those genuine people that believes that if you have a dream, no matter how big, you can work towards it and achieve it.

“His success has been motivation for me to believe this is possible.

“Somizi is living proof that reaching your dreams is possible.

“It’s not often you find someone you are able to trust with your life and when you do find someone like this, it’s important to nurture that relationship.

“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot.

“With us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong,” he concluded.