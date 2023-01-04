While many of us started the year feeling a bit wounded from New Year’s Eve celebrations, some of the country’s biggest acts took to Ballito for Zakes Bantwini Homecoming Picnic on January 1. The Zakes Bantwini Homecoming Picnic event formed part of the final day of Ballito Big Week, which was a seven-day music experience at the Ballito Cane Fields on Kwa-Zulu Natal’s Dolphin Coast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) The show featured performances from the likes of headliner Bantwini, Tresor, Nana Atta, Musa Keys, Msaki, Skekhinah, Drega, Blxckie, Argento Dust and Kususa. Among such a star-studded line-up, it was the low-key afro soul singer Msaki who was one of the most popular performers on the day. Msaki_Za tweeted: “Lalela! @Msaki_ZA.💪💪💪 What a Performance??? Ballito Big Week… Phela my admiration for you would have landed me in trouble bese kuthi angik' lande eStage. 😎 Dankie Ntokazi… Sikhathele nje kunge Nxa Yakho!”

Dankie Ntokazi... Sikhathele nje kunge Nxa Yakho! — Thandanani Ongatapanga (@lindomndaweni) January 4, 2023 Msaki performed several of her biggest hits, including “Khusela”, which is a contender for 2022 song of the year, and the classic “Fetch Your Life”. Musa Keys also wowed the crowd with his electrifying performance of hit singles like “Kancane”, “Selema (Po Po)”, “Vula Mlomo” and “M’nike”. Hometown hero Bantwini added the cherry on top in front of a capacity crowd as he ran through his vast catalogue in a sprawling two hour set.

