WATCH: Zandie and Kelly Khumalo throw mom a surprise birthday party

Musicians Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and Kelly Khumalo recently came together to throw their mother Ntombi a surprise birthday party. The sisters, following their reconciliation, are spending more time together.

They recently linked up to celebrate their mother on her birthday with each sister penning an appreciation post following by a fitting celebration. Fans were given a glimpse of the surprise pyjama-themed party on Zandie’s posts on Instagram. She shared a video of the heart-warming moment where their mother’s blindfold was untied and everyone shouted “surprise”, bringing tears to her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) The intimate family celebration was put together by Kelly’s go-to event planner Nono events. The decor included a white balloon set-up, which served as the perfect backdrop for pictures. The sisters have kissed and made up following their public separation three years ago. Their reunion was an emotional affair, which viewers got a glimpse of on the season three finale of “Life With Kelly Khumalo”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) Zandi publicly declared her divorce from her sister via social media.

“If I was divorcing my husband maybe it would have been a little bit easier and lighter but I am separating from a person I have known for all my life and have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointment with all my life, my sister,” read her now deleted post. The reunion had been an anticipated moment all season long and it took place during a family therapy session. An Instagram post from Zandie revealed that the “Empini” hitmaker had met her son Zenala, which is something she had been yearning for.