WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu claims her ex is a fraudster in Instagram rant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality television star Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that she is going after her ex, Vusi Ngubane who she claims is a fraudster. In a more than two-minute long video she posted on her Instagram account, the dancer alleges that her ex, who she dated for a year, used her name to purchase a new Audi car. A visibly upset Zodwa said, “Vusi, I am not scared, I have been quiet but listen here, I want the police and anyone who sees you to catch you. You are a fraudster. You are young and I have been thinking about your future and I have not wanted to do anything that will make me look crazy but I have proof that you are a fraudster.” She went on further to say that she opened a case against him. “I can’t believe I was with a fraudster. Why are you angry? The phone you use I bought it, it’s my R20 000. The watch you wear and pose with, I bought it for you for R18 000. Sneakers from overseas, USA, Dubai, Australia, you name it.”

In the video, she also claims that she would give her ex her card to buy whatever he wanted.

“You slept in my house for a year, I paid for everything. You used my contacts and connections to get a new Audi because you knew my name would help you. Please give me back everything that is mine, I am coming for you and I am not scared”, she said.

When one of Zodwa’s followers commented on the post saying Vusi was involved in her home being burglarised earlier this year, the socialite responded saying “yes”.

Zodwa then shared several other posts, in one she said that Vusi had blocked her.

In May the couple split after dating for a year.