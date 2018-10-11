Zodwa Wabantu might be one of most hardworking entertainers in Mzansi but she still makes time for some R&R with her bae Ntokozo Linda.
The local entertainer celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and in the build-up to the big day Wabantu had several performances lined-up, and this time around her bae, Ntokozo Linda, joined her.
This comes after Wabantu gushed over Linda on Instagram with a photo of the couple captioned, "He knows I don't belong to him, I belong to the People all over the World🌍 thank you for always understanding & waiting for me. Ngoba if ubufuna Ngabe uyazifebela Mtana sekhaya ube ngu (If you wanted you would've been a player be like) Chris Brown. I love you❤❤" ."
Their work and pleasure trip kicked off in Mozambique with stops in Limpopo and Port Elizabeth.
No Bikini today😍Asiphole ekhanda,enqondweni🚀Mozambique Baby❤ Uyangikhohlisa guys😂😂😂🤪❤❤❤❤
I call the Shots,He's my Balance,Calmness🤲 Tomorrow is my Birthday✈ Cape Town see you in a Bit
The happy couple's final stop was in the Mother City where Wabantu and Linda celebrated the vosho queen's birthday with a visit to Table Mountain and jet-skiing in Camps Bay.
Birthday Tuesday Zodwa Wabantu on the Capeway
For a Change a Different Birthday no Alcohol😂😂😂😂😂 only I love you 😍😘😘😘😘😘😘
Speed Zodwa Wabantu Jetskiing,Water & Zodwa are best Friends🔥❤❤
