Zodwa Wabantu and her bae Ntokozo Linda. Picture: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu might be one of most hardworking entertainers in Mzansi but she still makes time for some R&R with her bae Ntokozo Linda. The local entertainer celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and in the build-up to the big day Wabantu had several performances lined-up, and this time around her bae, Ntokozo Linda, joined her.

This comes after Wabantu gushed over Linda on Instagram with a photo of the couple captioned, "He knows I don't belong to him, I belong to the People all over the World🌍 thank you for always understanding & waiting for me. Ngoba if ubufuna Ngabe uyazifebela Mtana sekhaya ube ngu (If you wanted you would've been a player be like) Chris Brown. I love you❤❤" ."

Their work and pleasure trip kicked off in Mozambique with stops in Limpopo and Port Elizabeth.

The happy couple's final stop was in the Mother City where Wabantu and Linda celebrated the vosho queen's birthday with a visit to Table Mountain and jet-skiing in Camps Bay.



