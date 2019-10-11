WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu explains why she dates Ben 10s









Zodwa Wabantu and Vusi Buthelezi. Picture: Instagram It seems like Zodwa Wabantu is getting tired of people picking on why she dates younger men. Previously, the Afrotainment star dated Ntobeko Linda, who was 24-years-old when they split in June this year - a month before they were supposed to tie the knot. Now, Zodwa is dating Vusi Buthelezi. The entertainer, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday at The Werehouse, Durban, with her new boyfriend by her side, took to Instagram to share a video of herself explaining to her fans, foes and followers why she dates "Ben 10s".

In the video captioned, "Me Explaining Sh*t Ben10", which is in both Zulu and English, Zodwa Wabantu basically says that she prefers to date younger men because she does not want to be with someone that controls her or expects her to be at home cooking and washing.

The vosho queen says the situation is a "win-win".

"They are young, adventurous, outgoing, ambitious, they have their dreams ahead of them," she going on to say in part of the video.

Following the video, some of her fans commented saying that Zodwa did not have to explain herself.

Queen_cocobear said: "U don't owe no one an explanation sis uthanda indoda edla indoda uhlale phansi mntase".

Masangoedwart said: "Goddamn but you drain them blood fresh blood that's why you look like you're fresh is their ben10 blood. yah neh the world is so funny sometimes Yaz.. Iyho".

Ktmolefi said: Ohh Zodwa I love you, you just live your life and continue to live it by your own rules mama❤".