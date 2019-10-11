It seems like Zodwa Wabantu is getting tired of people picking on why she dates younger men.
Previously, the Afrotainment star dated Ntobeko Linda, who was 24-years-old when they split in June this year - a month before they were supposed to tie the knot.
Now, Zodwa is dating Vusi Buthelezi.
The entertainer, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday at The Werehouse, Durban, with her new boyfriend by her side, took to Instagram to share a video of herself explaining to her fans, foes and followers why she dates "Ben 10s".