Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Supplied

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has issued an apology following backlash for homophobic comments that were made on "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" earlier this month. This comes after Moja Love released a statement apologising for Wabantu's comments and DStv distanced themselves from her comments.

The vosho queen addressed the LGBTQI+ community on her reality show on Saturday, apologising for her comments and provided some clarity on the situation.

In the segment, Wabantu opens by greeting her fans and said: "I would like to say to every bisexual, transgender (and) gays. I would like to apologise from the bottom of my heart. I didn't mean it like that."

The Afrotainment star continued and said that one of her DJ friends reached out to her via text explaining why her comments were deemed homophobic. Wabantu goes on to state that she wasn't aware that the phrases she uttered were considered both transphobic and homophobic.

Furthermore, she said that no one should be harassed and offered an explanation for saying that cisgender heterosexual people accommodate gay men.

In the text exchange with the friend, it was explained to Wabantu that by saying gay men are being accommodated she is insinuating that gay people don't have rights.

Wabantu ended her statement by taking back her "accommodate" comment and offered her sincerest apology.

#ZodwaWabantu Has apologized to the LGBTIQ community for the homophobic statement she made on her show. #ZodwaUncensored #ThingsJesusNeverSaid pic.twitter.com/wJDcXrwQ0T — Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) July 13, 2019

